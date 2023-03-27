Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for being felon with firearm, meth possession

Generic image
Generic image(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Matt Woods
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a gun and a misdemeanor charge of meth possession.

Mosley Jumon Williams, 32, pleaded guilty in November to the charges. Officers found a .45 caliber handgun and more than 40 tablets that contained meth in his apartment.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the ATF investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Busch Stadium.
St. Louis Cardinals announce anticipated Opening Day roster
Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains...
Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains student distracted him while driving
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
Hundreds march through The Grove protesting ‘anti-LGBTQ’ legislation
Hundreds march through The Grove protesting ‘anti-LGBTQ’ legislation
18 MAR 2023 - ST. LOUIS, MO- St. Louis CITY SC host the San Jose Earthquakes during match day 4...
CITY SC remains undefeated with win against Real Salt Lake

Latest News

Graphic
False school shooting calls reported across Missouri
News 4 Afternoon Update: March 27
St. Louis City sues Hyundai, Kia over car thefts
The fatal double shooting left one man dead, and a woman shot Monday morning in Benton Park West.
Man killed in fatal double shooting, Homicide Division investigating