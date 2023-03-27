Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for being felon with firearm, meth possession

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a gun and a misdemeanor charge of meth possession.

Mosley Jumon Williams, 32, pleaded guilty in November to the charges. Officers found a .45 caliber handgun and more than 40 tablets that contained meth in his apartment.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the ATF investigated the case.

