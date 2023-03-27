Man killed in fatal double shooting, Homicide Division investigating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal double shooting that left one man dead and a woman shot Monday morning in Benton Park West.

According to SLMPD, officers responded to the 2700 block of Arsenal Street for a shooting call. A man and woman were reported shot. The man was later pronounced dead on scene and the Homicide Division was requested to assume the investigation. The woman was transported to the hospital.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

