Going to Opening Day? Here’s the schedule leading up to first pitch

The Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around the warning track on an opening day tradition...
The Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around the warning track on an opening day tradition before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Matt Woods
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Cardinals will begin the 2023 season Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Festivities will start that morning in downtown St. Louis leading up to first pitch.

The Opening Day Pep Rally at Ballpark Village kicks off at 10:30 a.m. It’s free and will include prizes and ticket giveaways for games throughout the season. The pep rally will go on until 12:30.

The gates at Busch Stadium will open at 12 p.m. Fans 21 and up will get a 2023 magnet Cardinals schedule. The Cardinals are scheduled for pregame batting practice at 12:05, and the Blue Jays are scheduled for batting practice at 1 p.m.

The pregame ceremonies will start at 2:25 p.m., including the famous Budweiser Clydesdales. There will be an introduction of Cardinals hall of famers followed by the introduction of the 2023 Cardinals. Scott Rolen, former Cardinal and recently inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday.

Miles Mikolas is set to be the starting pitcher for Opening Day. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

Mission Taco, ‘Big Chicken’ sandwiches among new offerings at Busch Stadium in 2023

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
Busch Stadium.
St. Louis Cardinals announce anticipated Opening Day roster
Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains...
Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains student distracted him while driving
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Hundreds march through The Grove protesting ‘anti-LGBTQ’ legislation
Hundreds march through The Grove protesting ‘anti-LGBTQ’ legislation

Latest News

St. Louis Blues' Nathan Walker (26) scores past Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37)...
Vrana, Kapanen, Blais in prove-it mode for rebuilding Blues
Former SEMO Pitcher Dodd to start against the Cardinals
Former SEMO Pitcher Dodd scheduled to pitch against the Cardinals
St. Louis CITY SC is now 5-0-0 to start its inaugural season.
CITY SC: What we’ve witnessed through the first five games
Busch Stadium.
St. Louis Cardinals announce anticipated Opening Day roster