Going to Opening Day? Here’s the schedule leading up to first pitch

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Cardinals will begin the 2023 season Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Festivities will start that morning in downtown St. Louis leading up to first pitch.

The Opening Day Pep Rally at Ballpark Village kicks off at 10:30 a.m. It’s free and will include prizes and ticket giveaways for games throughout the season. The pep rally will go on until 12:30.

The gates at Busch Stadium will open at 12 p.m. Fans 21 and up will get a 2023 magnet Cardinals schedule. The Cardinals are scheduled for pregame batting practice at 12:05, and the Blue Jays are scheduled for batting practice at 1 p.m.

The pregame ceremonies will start at 2:25 p.m., including the famous Budweiser Clydesdales. There will be an introduction of Cardinals hall of famers followed by the introduction of the 2023 Cardinals. Scott Rolen, former Cardinal and recently inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday.

Miles Mikolas is set to be the starting pitcher for Opening Day. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

