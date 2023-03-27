Former SEMO Pitcher Dodd scheduled to pitch against the Cardinals

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former SEMO Pitcher Dylan Dodd will start for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday April 4, according to a story on the team’s website.

This will mark the 24-year Lefthander’s Major League Debut.

Dodd was selected in the 3rd round of 2021 MLB Draft out of SEMO and has quickly turned into one of Atlanta’s top young prospects.

The Cardinals will host the Braves at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

