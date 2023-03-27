First Alert Weather Day Issued For Friday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED FOR FRIDAY DUE TO THREAT FOR SEVERE STORMS
  • A few light showers early Tuesday
  • Rain & storms move back in Thursday night - Friday

Monday: Temperatures this afternoon will be about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Tuesday: A few light showers around through the morning. The expected high of 51 is 10 degrees below the normal high of 61.

Looking ahead to Thursday night and Friday: A strong storm system is expected to bring rain and storms to our area with a risk for some severe storms. All hazards are possible: large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. Timing as of now looks to be in the afternoon & evening.

7 Day Forecast

