First Alert Weather Day Issued For Friday: Threat for Strong to Severe Storms

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED FOR FRIDAY DUE TO THREAT FOR SEVERE STORMS

A few spotty light showers Tuesday morning to midday

Dry and milder for the Cardinals Home Opener

Tuesday: A few spotty light showers around through the morning to early afternoon. Then dry and partial clearing. The expected high of 52 is below the normal high of 61, so have an umbrella for the morning and keep a jacket around for the day too.

Wednesday is dry and milder, close to our normal high for the day with more sunshine. Thursday looks GREAT for the Cardinals Home Opener. It will be mild in the upper 60s and a breezy with 10-20 mph winds pushing out to left field.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, but we’ll have to see if earlier day rain/clouds sap the storm fuel. If enough storm fuel develops then late afternoon through the evening we could see severe storms as the cold front pushes through. We still have days to go until this system develops, so stay with us on News4 and the KMOV weather app for any changes.

