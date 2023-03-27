Ferguson swears in Troy Doyle as new police chief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Ferguson swore in Monday its sixth police chief in less than 10 years.

Lt. Troy Doyle, who served in St. Louis County for three decades, has been hired for the job. He was sworn in during an inauguration ceremony at Ferguson’s City Hall.

One big challenge will be recruiting officers to a department well known not only in St. Louis but nationwide. Ferguson police remain under a consent decree with the federal government working to reform. This is following the death of Mike Brown and widespread protests in 2014.

Doyle’s first official day as Ferguson Chief is on April 3. He is currently suing the county after Doyle said he was passed over twice for the role of police chief.

The lawsuit alleges racial discrimination and retaliation. It goes to trial in 2024.

