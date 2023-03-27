False school shooting calls reported across Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Police across the state of Missouri responded to false reports of school shootings Monday.

News 4 has learned of multiple local high schools and three others statewide that have been the target of false reports of school shootings. In each case, the school district or police were quick to notify the public that the calls were unfounded.

The Parkway School District reported there were “reports of 911 calls regarding safety concerns at multiple high schools” that were found to be false. Unfounded calls were also made to Wright City High School and Rosati-Kain High School.

A police source told News 4 that all the calls appear to be coming from the same phone number.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

