Eric Clapton coming to St. Louis in September

Eric Clapton will be performing at the Enterprise Center on September 12.
Eric Clapton will be performing at the Enterprise Center on September 12.(WVLT)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Guitar legend Eric Clapton has announced he will be performing in St. Louis as part of a tour of North America in September.

Clapton will be performing at the Enterprise Center on September 12, with support from Jimmie Vaughan. Eric Clapton’s band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. The newly announced shows will be Clapton’s only North American dates for 2023.

Ticket presales begin on Tuesday, March 28 at 10 a.m. with the public on-sale starting on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. For more information, please visit ericclapton.com.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Busch Stadium.
St. Louis Cardinals announce anticipated Opening Day roster
Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains...
Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains student distracted him while driving
Hundreds march through The Grove protesting ‘anti-LGBTQ’ legislation
Hundreds march through The Grove protesting ‘anti-LGBTQ’ legislation
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
18 MAR 2023 - ST. LOUIS, MO- St. Louis CITY SC host the San Jose Earthquakes during match day 4...
CITY SC remains undefeated with win against Real Salt Lake

Latest News

14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
Nobody injured after partial building collapse in north St. Louis
Nobody injured after partial building collapse in north St. Louis
Orange barriers were placed along Washington Avenue, taking out a lane of traffic and giving...
‘I felt safer’ Visitors say orange barriers along Washington Ave. made a difference
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County
14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County