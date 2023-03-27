Ballpark Village gearing up for the Cardinals season

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis is gearing up for the Cardinals season.

“We’re excited for Opening Day this year,” said Chief Operating Officer Mike LaMartina. “Certainly a lot of fanfare to celebrate, but we’re also celebrating nearly 20,000 feet of new restaurants opening over the next month.”

Those restaurant openings include Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria, Condado Tacos and former pitcher Todd Stottlemyre’s Koibito Poké.

In addition to the food, visitors to Ballpark Village can also shop at the Cardinals Authentics Shop and visit the Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.