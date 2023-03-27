Ballpark Village gearing up for the Cardinals season

Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis is gearing up for the Cardinals season.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“We’re excited for Opening Day this year,” said Chief Operating Officer Mike LaMartina. “Certainly a lot of fanfare to celebrate, but we’re also celebrating nearly 20,000 feet of new restaurants opening over the next month.”

Those restaurant openings include Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria, Condado Tacos and former pitcher Todd Stottlemyre’s Koibito Poké.

In addition to the food, visitors to Ballpark Village can also shop at the Cardinals Authentics Shop and visit the Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum.

