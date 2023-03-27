14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in north St. Louis County on Sunday night.

Berkeley police said the shooting happened at the 6800 block of Larry Lane in Berkeley, Missouri. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to help in the investigation.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains...
Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains student distracted him while driving
Philip Carter has been arrested relating to several incidents of throwing rocks at cars on I-64...
Man arrested for throwing rocks off I-64 overpass
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Macomb shooting
One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting
18 MAR 2023 - ST. LOUIS, MO- St. Louis CITY SC host the San Jose Earthquakes during match day 4...
CITY SC remains undefeated with win against Real Salt Lake

Latest News

Retreat offers a safe space for mother-daughter bonding
Retreat offers a safe space for mother-daughter bonding
CARE STL hosts ‘Slumber Pawty’ for shelter dogs
CARE STL hosts ‘Slumber Pawty’ for shelter dogs
St. Louis celebrates women in business
St. Louis celebrates women in business
Hundreds march through The Grove protesting ‘anti-LGBTQ’ legislation
Hundreds march through The Grove protesting ‘anti-LGBTQ’ legislation