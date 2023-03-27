14-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in north St. Louis County on Sunday night.

Berkeley police said the shooting happened at the 6800 block of Larry Lane in Berkeley, Missouri. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to help in the investigation.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.

