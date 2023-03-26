Temperatures spike today, rain arrives late

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Dry & Warmer during the day on Sunday.
  • Another chance of rain develops Sunday after 7pm (40%)
  • Most of this week is dry, tracking Thurs - Fri Storms

Sunday: A few spotty showers moved through our northern counties this morning. For the most part, we’ll have a dry day with temperatures ranging from the mid-60s to even as high as 70°. Watch for showers to develop after 6 pm tonight as a cold front drops south. Most of the rain will fall south of St. Louis. A few of these storms (mainly in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois) may strengthen enough to produce small hail and the occasional wind gust. The potential for strong storms remains very low.

Most of the upcoming week will be dry but watch for the potential for showers late Thursday and thunderstorms Friday. Can’t rule out a few stronger storms either, but this will depend on how much energy can build.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains...
Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains student distracted him while driving
Philip Carter has been arrested relating to several incidents of throwing rocks at cars on I-64...
Man arrested for throwing rocks off I-64 overpass
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold at St. Louis Schnucks
Police arrested Davionne McRoberts Wednesday, a suspect in a Troy, Missouri, double homicide.
Grandson charged after Troy, Mo. double homicide

Latest News

Temperatures spike today, rain arrives late
Temperatures spike today, rain arrives late
7 day forecast for March 25.
Even Warmer on Sunday, A Mostly Dry Day
Staying mainly dry this weekend
Staying mainly dry this weekend
Rain & Storms Still Possible Through Late Tonight
Rain & Storms Still Possible Through Late Tonight