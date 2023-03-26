Temperatures spike today, rain arrives late

First Alert Weather:

Dry & Warmer during the day on Sunday.

Another chance of rain develops Sunday after 7pm (40%)

Most of this week is dry, tracking Thurs - Fri Storms

Sunday: A few spotty showers moved through our northern counties this morning. For the most part, we’ll have a dry day with temperatures ranging from the mid-60s to even as high as 70°. Watch for showers to develop after 6 pm tonight as a cold front drops south. Most of the rain will fall south of St. Louis. A few of these storms (mainly in southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois) may strengthen enough to produce small hail and the occasional wind gust. The potential for strong storms remains very low.

Most of the upcoming week will be dry but watch for the potential for showers late Thursday and thunderstorms Friday. Can’t rule out a few stronger storms either, but this will depend on how much energy can build.

