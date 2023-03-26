St. Louis celebrates women in business

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is celebrating women in business this weekend.

News 4′s own Samatha Jones emceed today’s tribute to minority women business leaders in downtown St. Louis.

The celebration is part of women’s history month and recognized local women making a difference in the community.

The state of Missouri also has a Minority Business Development Agency to provide support to business owners.

