Retreat offers a safe space for mother-daughter bonding

An event at Babler State Park offered a safe space for mothers and daughters to bond this weekend.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The retreat was sponsored by local non-profits such as the St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission, S.H.E.R.A.H. and the L.O.V.E Project.

Several different opportunities were available at the retreat, including nail care and painting, yoga and learning about financial literacy.

Organizers said that the retreat focused on self-care and curbing violence.

