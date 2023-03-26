Retreat offers a safe space for mother-daughter bonding

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An event at Babler State Park offered a safe space for mothers and daughters to bond this weekend.

The retreat was sponsored by local non-profits such as the St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission, S.H.E.R.A.H. and the L.O.V.E Project.

Several different opportunities were available at the retreat, including nail care and painting, yoga and learning about financial literacy.

Organizers said that the retreat focused on self-care and curbing violence.

