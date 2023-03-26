Rain Chances Increase Tonight

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Another chance of rain develops mainly after 7pm
  • Much of Monday - Wednesday looks dry.
  • Rain & storms move back in Thursday night - Friday

Sunday: Watch for rain & a few rumbles of thunder to develop mainly after 7 pm tonight as a cold moves through.

With the exception of a 20% chance of rain Tuesday morning, Monday - Thursday looks dry.

Rain then moves back in late Thursday night into Friday. So we’re good for the Cards Home Opener! Can’t rule out a few stronger storms on Friday, but this will depend on how much energy can build.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains...
Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains student distracted him while driving
Philip Carter has been arrested relating to several incidents of throwing rocks at cars on I-64...
Man arrested for throwing rocks off I-64 overpass
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Macomb shooting
One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold at St. Louis Schnucks

Latest News

Temperatures spike today, rain arrives late
Temperatures spike today, rain arrives late
7 day forecast for March 25.
Even Warmer on Sunday, A Mostly Dry Day
Staying mainly dry this weekend
Staying mainly dry this weekend
Rain & Storms Still Possible Through Late Tonight
Rain & Storms Still Possible Through Late Tonight