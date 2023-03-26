Rain Chances Increase Tonight

First Alert Weather:

Another chance of rain develops mainly after 7pm

Much of Monday - Wednesday looks dry.

Rain & storms move back in Thursday night - Friday

Sunday: Watch for rain & a few rumbles of thunder to develop mainly after 7 pm tonight as a cold moves through.

With the exception of a 20% chance of rain Tuesday morning, Monday - Thursday looks dry.

Rain then moves back in late Thursday night into Friday. So we’re good for the Cards Home Opener! Can’t rule out a few stronger storms on Friday, but this will depend on how much energy can build.

