He’s here: Jordan Walker earns spot on Cardinals’ Opening Day roster

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker bats during the second inning of a spring training baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker bats during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ever since his scorching hot start to spring put top prospect Jordan Walker in position to break camp when the Cardinals head north from Jupiter in a matter of days, Cardinals fans have been waiting for confirmation.

The first-round pick who has thrived at every level of baseball competition he’s ever experienced hasn’t played a game in Triple-A, but his performance this spring has turned heads throughout an organization that already believed he had a chance to be special.

Though a recent cold spell in Grapefruit League play may have inspired some doubt as to whether the Cardinals would indeed go forward with the 20-year-old phenom on the Opening Day roster, John Mozeliak put the questions to rest on Saturday night.

Multiple reports from Florida state that Mozeliak has confirmed it: Walker has made the Cardinals’ Opening Day roster.

Drafted by the Cardinals out of high school in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft, Walker put together a .306 batting average and .898 OPS last season in Double-A Springfield, his highest level to date in professional baseball. In the Grapefruit League this spring, Walker--who turns 21 in May--compiled an .816 OPS with three home runs in 63 at-bats.

Originally a third baseman, Walker shifted to the outfield defensively after last summer’s trade deadline.

