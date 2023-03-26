Game Day Blog: CITY SC faces Real Salt Lake in week 5

18 MAR 2023 - ST. LOUIS, MO- St. Louis CITY SC host the San Jose Earthquakes during match day 4...
18 MAR 2023 - ST. LOUIS, MO- St. Louis CITY SC host the San Jose Earthquakes during match day 4 at CITYPARK in St. Louis, MO on Saturday Mar. 18, 2023.(Joe Martinez; St. Louis CITY SC | Joe Martinez)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC faces Real Salt Lake at America First Field tonight in week five of the MLS season. The match starts at 8:30 p.m.

CITY is going for a fifth straight win to extend their undefeated streak in their inaugural season, while Salt Lake is looking to even out their season, where they currently sit with one win and two losses.

CITY is comfortable at the top of the MLS Western Conference with 12 points. LAFC is trailing behind in second place during this early season with 7 points. CITY remains the only team in MLS to have a perfect record this season.

Pre-match Preview: The chase for 15

CITY can continue to make history if they manage to hold on to their win streak. The only team to go undefeated for five games in MLS history, excluding the shootout era of MLS, was Sporting Kansas City in 2012, when they won their first seven games that season.

Tonight’s match can be watched for free on Apple TV. For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold at St. Louis Schnucks
Staying mainly dry this weekend
Even Warmer on Sunday, A Mostly Dry Day
Illinois State Police joins in search for missing Metro East man
Illinois State Police joins in search for missing Metro East man
Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.
Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker bats during the second inning of a spring training baseball...
NL Central Preview: Cards seek repeat without Pujols, Molina
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks...
Cardinals agree to two-year contract extension with Mikolas
St. Louis CITY SC celebrates after defeating San Jose to go 4-0 in its first four matches.
Pre-match Preview: The chase for 15
St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong speaks during a news conference in 2018. (AP...
Blues GM Armstrong to lead Canada at world championship