Game Day Blog: CITY SC faces Real Salt Lake in week 5

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC faces Real Salt Lake at America First Field tonight in week five of the MLS season. The match starts at 8:30 p.m.

CITY is going for a fifth straight win to extend their undefeated streak in their inaugural season, while Salt Lake is looking to even out their season, where they currently sit with one win and two losses.

CITY is comfortable at the top of the MLS Western Conference with 12 points. LAFC is trailing behind in second place during this early season with 7 points. CITY remains the only team in MLS to have a perfect record this season.

CITY can continue to make history if they manage to hold on to their win streak. The only team to go undefeated for five games in MLS history, excluding the shootout era of MLS, was Sporting Kansas City in 2012, when they won their first seven games that season.

Tonight’s match can be watched for free on Apple TV. For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

