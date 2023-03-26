CITY SC: What we’ve witnessed through the first five games

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With its most recent 4-0 win against Real Salt Lake, St. Louis CITY SC starts the MLS season with a perfect 5-0-0 record. The club joins the 1996 LA Galaxy team and the 2012 Sporting Kansas City team as the only clubs to have collected 15 points in their first five matches of a season in MLS history. And in case you forgot, St. Louis is the sole MLS expansion team to start an inaugural season with four straight wins.

This team has come onto the MLS scene and established itself as a potential powerhouse in the league. There is still much of the season left to be played, but what CITY SC has accomplished thus far is remarkable.

#AllForCITY remain perfect to lead the West. pic.twitter.com/nWLm0EU0O5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 26, 2023

Here are some of the other notable achievements the club has made through this impressive, undefeated five-game streak:

CITY SC becomes the sixth team in MLS history to open a season with multiple goals in each of the first five games, and the first to do so since 2019 LAFC and 2019 Toronto FC.

CITY SC has a league-high 11-goal differential through five games this season, which is the best start in MLS history.

Eduard Löwen recorded his fourth assist of the season against Real Salt Lake, which is tied for first in the MLS.

CITY SC goalkeeper and captain Roman Bürki recorded his second clean sheet of the season after making eight saves in the match against Real Salt Lake.

João Klauss now has five goals and an assist in five games so far this season. He has scored or assisted in all five of CITY SC’s matches this season.

CITY SC has scored 15 goals in the league, which is the most goals by any team this season. CITY SC’s 15 goals have tied the record for the most goals in history through the first five games of the season

With his goal against Real Salt Lake, Rasmus Alm became CITY SC’s eighth goal scorer this season.

