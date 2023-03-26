Check blown 130 miles by tornado winds

A check found in Mississippi was blown 130 miles in strong winds.
A check found in Mississippi was blown 130 miles in strong winds.(Christy Edgeworth)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG CREEK, Miss. (CNN) – A Mississippi woman said she found a check in her front yard that was blown miles away by a tornado.

Christy Edgeworth shared a photo of the check she found in her front yard in Big Creek.

The check was from Rolling Fork, Mississippi, which is 130 miles away. The check was carried to Big Creek by strong winds during a storm that struck Rolling Fork on Friday.

Officials reported at least 26 people were killed by storms and severe weather in Mississippi, and that number is expected to change.

At least 13 of those deaths were recorded in Sharkey County, which is where Rolling Fork is located.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains...
Metro East bus driver fired for crashing into parked cars fighting to get job back; explains student distracted him while driving
Philip Carter has been arrested relating to several incidents of throwing rocks at cars on I-64...
Man arrested for throwing rocks off I-64 overpass
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Macomb shooting
One dead, ten injured in Macomb house party shooting
18 MAR 2023 - ST. LOUIS, MO- St. Louis CITY SC host the San Jose Earthquakes during match day 4...
CITY SC remains undefeated with win against Real Salt Lake

Latest News

Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Casualties mount in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher holds the remains of the net and is falls into the...
San Diego State muscles past Creighton, makes 1st Final Four
Miami forward Norchad Omier celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college...
Miller, Wong rally Miami past Texas 88-81 for 1st Final Four
A crashed helicopter reportedly belongs to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
2 Baton Rouge officers die in helicopter crash