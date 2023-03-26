CARE STL hosts ‘Slumber Pawty’ for shelter dogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Volunteers showed their dedication to helping homeless pets in St. Louis on Saturday.

CARE STL is just one of the shelters hosting a slumber pawty tonight.

Volunteers are paired with a shelter pup and spend the night with them. The goal is to raise awareness and money.

CARE STL hopes to raise $20,000 from this year’s event.

You can find more information on the shelter’s website.

