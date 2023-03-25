Washington County crash leaves 1 dead, teen seriously injured

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A car crash in Washington County leaves one woman dead, and a teenage girl with serious injuries Thursday.

The crash occurred at Missouri 21 and Diamond Rd between a Ford Fusion and a Chevrolet Cavalier at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the Fusion was traveling westbound on Diamond Rd when it pulled into the path of Cavalier traveling northbound on Missouri 21, causing the front of the Cavalier to strike the left side of the Fusion.

The driver of the Cavalier was pronounced dead at the scene, and has been identified as Beth Rutledge, 45, of Richwoods, MO.

The driver of the Fusion was a 16-year-old girl, and was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain & Storms Still Possible Through Late Tonight
Rain & Storms Still Possible Through Late Tonight
A spokesperson for Gardner declined to provide additional information to News 4 Wednesday, but...
New questions raised in how Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner spends tax money
Davon Griffin-Curry & Devin Griffin-Curry are accused of killing Rickey Lathan in the 2500...
St. Louis brothers accused of killing man who was arguing with their grandfather
Metro First Student bus crashes into parked cars
Local school bus driver fired after being seen on video crashing into parked cars with kids on board
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold at St. Louis Schnucks

Latest News

Burglars caught on camera attempting to steal from University City dispensary
Burglars caught on camera attempting to steal from University City dispensary
Historic Main Street in St. Charles earns “Great Street” award, as new restaurants and bars...
Historic Main Street in St. Charles earns “Great Street” award, as new restaurants and bars move in
Joachim Creek in De Soto watched closely for flooding potential
Joachim Creek in De Soto watched closely for flooding potential
Burglars caught on camera attempting to steal from University City dispensary
Burglars caught on camera attempting to steal from University City dispensary