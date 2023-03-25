Washington County crash leaves 1 dead, teen seriously injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A car crash in Washington County leaves one woman dead, and a teenage girl with serious injuries Thursday.

The crash occurred at Missouri 21 and Diamond Rd between a Ford Fusion and a Chevrolet Cavalier at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the Fusion was traveling westbound on Diamond Rd when it pulled into the path of Cavalier traveling northbound on Missouri 21, causing the front of the Cavalier to strike the left side of the Fusion.

The driver of the Cavalier was pronounced dead at the scene, and has been identified as Beth Rutledge, 45, of Richwoods, MO.

The driver of the Fusion was a 16-year-old girl, and was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

