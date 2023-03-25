Man found shot, killed in Breckenridge Hills

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found shot and killed in the parking lot of Prince Market & Liquors on St. Charles Rock Road in Breckenridge Hills.

The man, identified as Chuckie White, 54, of St. Ann, was found with a gunshot wound after police responded to a call for shots fired in the area.

The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad was called on to assist in the homicide investigation with Breckenridge Hills police. Police ask that anyone with information to help the investigation call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.