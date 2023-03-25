Even Warmer on Sunday, A Mostly Dry Day

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Weather:

  • 20% chance of rain after 3am Saturday night/Sunday morning, ends before 8am.
  • Dry & Warmer during the day on Sunday.
  • Another chance of rain develops Sunday after 7pm (40%)

Sunday: A few spotty showers are possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, but most will remain dry. Temperatures will be even warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 60s- about 5 degrees above average. There is a slightly better chance for showers late Sunday (after 7pm) through early Monday morning.

The next opportunity for impactful rain and thunderstorms will be next Thursday through Friday.

7 Day Forecast

