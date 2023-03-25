CVPA teacher killed in 2022 shooting recognized with National Medal of Honor

The teacher killed in the shooting at Central VPA High School will be honored on Saturday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The teacher killed in the shooting at Central VPA High School will be honored on Saturday.

Jean Kuczka will be recognized at the National Medal of Honor ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Officials said Kuczka was chosen for the Single Act of Heroism award for protecting her students when a shooter entered her classroom last October.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold at St. Louis Schnucks
Staying mainly dry this weekend
Staying mainly dry this weekend
Illinois State Police joins in search for missing Metro East man
Illinois State Police joins in search for missing Metro East man
Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.
Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 file photo, a 3D re-production of Michelangelo's David is...
Principal resigns in Fla. amid parent complaints over art lesson with image of Michelangelo’s ‘David’

Latest News

‘Fight for Air’ Climb raises $250,000 for American Lung Association
‘Fight for Air’ Climb raises $250,000 for American Lung Association
Man arrested for throwing rocks off I-64 overpass
Man arrested for throwing rocks off I-64 overpass
Schlafly Stout & Oyster Festival returns to downtown
Schlafly Stout & Oyster Festival returns to downtown
CVPA teacher killed in 2022 shooting recognized with National Medal of Honor
CVPA teacher killed in 2022 shooting recognized with National Medal of Honor