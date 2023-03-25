CVPA teacher killed in 2022 shooting recognized with National Medal of Honor
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The teacher killed in the shooting at Central VPA High School will be honored on Saturday.
Jean Kuczka will be recognized at the National Medal of Honor ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Officials said Kuczka was chosen for the Single Act of Heroism award for protecting her students when a shooter entered her classroom last October.
