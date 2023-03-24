ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The largest festival of its kind in the Midwest, the Schlafly Stout & Oyster Festival returns to downtown this Friday and Saturday.

The festival will be held at the downtown Schlafly Tap Room from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Festivities will be free to attend and will consist of live music, nine new Schlafly stouts, over 80,000 oysters and the return of the Schlafly Oyster Stout.

Oysters style varieties will include raw, fried, Rockefeller and chowder.

While the festival focuses on stout beer and oysters, other food and drink will be available as well.

More information on the festival can be found on the Schlafly website.

