Pre-match Preview: The chase for 15

St. Louis CITY SC celebrates after defeating San Jose to go 4-0 in its first four matches.
St. Louis CITY SC celebrates after defeating San Jose to go 4-0 in its first four matches.(CITY SC)
By Lucas Sellem
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC is the first expansion team in league history to win its first four MLS matches. Now, they head back on the road to Utah, looking to become just the third MLS team to collect 15 points in its first five matches of the season.

CITY SC has performed far above what is typically expected of MLS expansion franchises. Goal after goal, record after record, this club is one of the hottest in the league. They are currently in a very committed relationship with their first place standing in the Western Conference. The first four have resulted in 12 points on 11 goals. Next up, the eighth place Real Salt Lake.

“We have to still be diligent enough to do our homework in terms of post games,” Coach Bradley Carnell said after training Thursday. “And while it’s been pretty rosy from the results standpoint, we still know we have things to fix.”

Real Salt Lake has a history of defeating those new to the league, taking the victory in nine of its 14 home matches against expansion teams. The club is on a cold streak, however, suffering back-to-back losses after a 2-1 win over Vancouver to start the year. Most would favor CITY SC in this match-up. And who could blame them? St. Louis is tied for most goals in the league with 11. That’s eight more than their upcoming opponent. João Klauss and Eduard Löwen are both closing in on leading the league in goals and assists, while Roman Burki is holding down a save percentage of 60 percent.

The match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. at America First Field. For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day 3/23/23
More Rain Later Today
A spokesperson for Gardner declined to provide additional information to News 4 Wednesday, but...
New questions raised in how Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner spends tax money
Metro First Student bus crashes into parked cars
Local school bus driver fired after being seen on video crashing into parked cars with kids on board
Davon Griffin-Curry & Devin Griffin-Curry are accused of killing Rickey Lathan in the 2500...
St. Louis brothers accused of killing man who was arguing with their grandfather
‘It’s like a sinking ship’ St. Louis defense lawyer discusses AG Bailey’s new filing against...
‘It’s like a sinking ship’ St. Louis defense lawyer discusses AG Bailey’s new filing against Gardner

Latest News

St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong speaks during a news conference in 2018. (AP...
Blues GM Armstrong to lead Canada at world championship
U.S. pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) attempts to throw out Cuba's Alfredo Despaigne at first...
Cardinals’ Wainwright to begin season on injured list with groin strain
UMSL Men’s hoops fall in D-II Elite 8 ending historic run
UMSL Men’s hoops fall in D-II Elite 8 ending historic run
UMSL Men’s hoops fall in D-II Elite 8 ending historic run
UMSL Men’s hoops fall in D-II Elite 8 ending historic run