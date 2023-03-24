Joachim Creek in De Soto watched closely for flooding potential

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Residents living along Joachim Creek in De Soto had a sleepless night watching and waiting to see if heavy rain would cause flooding and force evacuations. Dana Daniels’ home has flooded in the past and was ready to evacuate if needed.

“We are on our toes. We’ve got our valuables packed up, we’ve got our clothes packed up and we’re ready to head out if they tell us to head out,” said Daniels.

A stream gauge in Joachim Creek allows city workers and residents to track the flood potential. When the level of the creek hits eight feet, warnings are sent out using the CodeRed alert system. Overnight the creek reached 7.57 feet.

Todd Melkus is the De Soto city manager.

“We were almost eight feet last night, well this morning about 3 a.m. So even if we get the forecasted rain amounts, which it seems the locals are saying maybe another ranch today, this afternoon. We should be fine,” said Melkus.

To reduce the number of homes that flood, the city’s taken ownership of five homes in the flood zone and torn them down. And it is seeking funds from FEMA to buy out other homes and tear them down.

Also, a small existing pond on the west side of De Soto has been expanded to act as a stormwater detention pond. It can collect over a million gallons of rainwater and prevent the water from running off into a main branch feeding Joachim Creek.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.