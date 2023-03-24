Joachim Creek in De Soto watched closely for flooding potential

Residents living along Joachim Creek in De Soto had a sleepless night watching and waiting to see if heavy rain would cause flooding and force evacuations.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Residents living along Joachim Creek in De Soto had a sleepless night watching and waiting to see if heavy rain would cause flooding and force evacuations. Dana Daniels’ home has flooded in the past and was ready to evacuate if needed.

“We are on our toes. We’ve got our valuables packed up, we’ve got our clothes packed up and we’re ready to head out if they tell us to head out,” said Daniels.

A stream gauge in Joachim Creek allows city workers and residents to track the flood potential. When the level of the creek hits eight feet, warnings are sent out using the CodeRed alert system. Overnight the creek reached 7.57 feet.

Todd Melkus is the De Soto city manager.

“We were almost eight feet last night, well this morning about 3 a.m. So even if we get the forecasted rain amounts, which it seems the locals are saying maybe another ranch today, this afternoon. We should be fine,” said Melkus.

To reduce the number of homes that flood, the city’s taken ownership of five homes in the flood zone and torn them down. And it is seeking funds from FEMA to buy out other homes and tear them down.

Also, a small existing pond on the west side of De Soto has been expanded to act as a stormwater detention pond. It can collect over a million gallons of rainwater and prevent the water from running off into a main branch feeding Joachim Creek.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain & Storms Still Possible Through Late Tonight
Rain & Storms Still Possible Through Late Tonight
A spokesperson for Gardner declined to provide additional information to News 4 Wednesday, but...
New questions raised in how Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner spends tax money
Davon Griffin-Curry & Devin Griffin-Curry are accused of killing Rickey Lathan in the 2500...
St. Louis brothers accused of killing man who was arguing with their grandfather
Metro First Student bus crashes into parked cars
Local school bus driver fired after being seen on video crashing into parked cars with kids on board
Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.
Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot

Latest News

Historic Main Street in St. Charles earns “Great Street” award, as new restaurants and bars...
Historic Main Street in St. Charles earns “Great Street” award, as new restaurants and bars move in
Joachim Creek in De Soto watched closely for flooding potential
Joachim Creek in De Soto watched closely for flooding potential
Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
Friday marks 1 year since Tyre Sampson’s death at Orlando theme park
Schlafly's Oyster Festival is only one of the events held by Schlafly, including the Full Moon...
Schlafly Stout & Oyster Festival returns to downtown