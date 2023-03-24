Friday marks 1 year since Tyre Sampson’s death at Orlando theme park

(KMOV) -- Friday marks one year since Tyre Sampson, a 14-year-old from the St. Louis area, died on a freefall ride at an Orlando theme park.

His family held a remembrance ceremony at the park. His father walked over to the fence surrounding the ride and attached balloons in honor of his son.

The ride was dismantled earlier this month. His father says all rides like it need to come down.

A settlement was reached earlier this week between Tyre’s family and the park. The details were not made public.

