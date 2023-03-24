Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.(Guardia Civil via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drone footage released by the Spanish Civil Guard shows one of the largest whale species in the world.

The gigantic whale, weighing about 40 tons and measuring 55 feet long, was seen off the Spanish coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.

Studies have revealed that traumatic events, such as a collision with a ship, are usually the cause of abnormalities in whales.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day 3/23/23
More Rain Later Today
A spokesperson for Gardner declined to provide additional information to News 4 Wednesday, but...
New questions raised in how Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner spends tax money
Metro First Student bus crashes into parked cars
Local school bus driver fired after being seen on video crashing into parked cars with kids on board
Davon Griffin-Curry & Devin Griffin-Curry are accused of killing Rickey Lathan in the 2500...
St. Louis brothers accused of killing man who was arguing with their grandfather
‘It’s like a sinking ship’ St. Louis defense lawyer discusses AG Bailey’s new filing against...
‘It’s like a sinking ship’ St. Louis defense lawyer discusses AG Bailey’s new filing against Gardner

Latest News

Patricia Oliver shouts at the House panel before being removed.
Father of Parkland school shooting victim arrested during House hearing
A boat and houseboat float submerged at Jack London Aquatic Center after the boat from a...
Another strong storm likely for California next week
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the...
Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: ‘The scratchers were calling out to me’