ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a St. Louis Schnucks.

The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn on Feb. 22. The numbers drawn were 11, 19, 39, 44 and 65, and the Powerball number was 7.

The winning ticket was sold at the Schnucks at 10275 Clayton Road.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.