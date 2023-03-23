TSA confirms it considers peanut butter a liquid

The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container...
The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.(estefaniavizcaino via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration has confirmed it considers peanut butter a liquid which means you aren’t allowed to bring large containers of it onto planes.

The TSA explained its ruling in a Twitter post Tuesday.

It defines a liquid as something with no definite shape that takes the shape of its container.

The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container to pass through security.

The issue took off last week when podcaster Patrick Neve had his jar of peanut butter confiscated at airport security.

Neve shared the experience in a Twitter post that went viral. The post generated a flood of likes and responses with many pushing back on the TSA rule.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Davionne McRoberts Wednesday, a suspect in a Troy, Missouri, double homicide.
Police arrest suspect in Troy, Mo. double homicide
Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell
Man charged after missing woman found dead in Maryland Heights apartment
First Alert Weather Day 3/23/23
First Alert Weather Days
‘Ain’t no pandas in this car’ Parkway school board candidate found on video making derogatory...
‘Ain’t no pandas in this car’; Parkway school board candidate on video making derogatory comments towards an Asian woman in 2016
The Farmington Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person that...
Police issue Endangered Person Advisory for Farmington girl, 12

Latest News

An off-duty pilot helped return a Las Vegas flight back to the airport after another pilot...
Off-duty pilot helps land Southwest flight after captain suffers medical emergency
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
Skeptical US lawmakers grill TikTok CEO over safety
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms
Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks during a briefing with...
Pentagon: Budget readies US for possible China confrontation