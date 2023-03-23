St. Louis Brothers accused of killing man who was arguing with their grandfather

Davon Griffin-Curry & Devin Griffin-Curry are accused of killing Rickey Lathan in the 2500...
Davon Griffin-Curry & Devin Griffin-Curry are accused of killing Rickey Lathan in the 2500 block of Semple Ave on July 12, 2022.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Charges have been filed against two brothers who are accused of killing a man who was arguing with their grandfather last year.

Devin Griffin-Curry, 17, and Davon Griffin-Curry, 18, are each charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action by the St. Louis City Circuit Attorney’s Office in relation to the July 12, 2022 shooting death of 35-year-old Rickey Lathan.

Charging documents state the brothers killed Lathan in the 2500 block of Semple Ave. after he got into an argument with their grandfather. Lathan was reportedly not armed at the time.

Investigators said a doorbell camera showed the suspects carrying guns and entering their home after the shooting. The brothers were also identified as the suspects by a witness, according to police.

