Potential threat of flash flooding prompts lane closure on NB I-55

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Due to a potential threat of flash flooding, one lane of northbound Interstate 55 at Bayless Avenue will close at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said that the right lane of the interstate will close between Bayless Avenue and Virginia Avenue. The left lane and all northbound lanes will remain open.

First Alert Weather Days: Timing out rain & flash flooding threat

Depending on how long the potential flash flooding threat lasts, the lane could be closed through the Friday morning commute. There is also a chance that the Weber Road ramp to the northbound interstate could close.

For up-to-date traffic and travel information from MoDOT, click here.

