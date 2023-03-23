North County boy’s quick thinking saves grandmother’s life during medical emergency

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A north St. Louis County 10-year-old is receiving praise after doctors say he helped save his grandmother’s life during an overnight diabetic episode.

Keon White is in fourth grade and was spending the night at his grandmother’s house this week when he woke up to a bloody nose. After returning from the bathroom, White said his grandmother had gotten up to change his little brother’s diaper when she appeared disoriented.

“She was trying to talk and she couldn’t talk, she couldn’t talk properly,” he said, “I don’t know, she sounded like a zombie, and I thought she was just sleepy.”

Melanie Robinson, White’s grandmother, said when she got up, she immediately knew something wasn’t right.

“Everything went black, and the only thing I could move was my finger to try to get my grandson’s attention,” she said. “He turned the light on and said, ‘grandma what’s wrong?’ And I couldn’t answer anything.”

White said his grandmother slid off the bed and partially onto the floor, when he turned the lights on and tried to figure out what was wrong.

“I was screaming her name, and she wasn’t answering me, so I got her phone and dialed 911,” he said. “I told them my grandma wasn’t answering me and that her eyes was closed.”

White said his grandmother and parents always told him to call 911 if there was an emergency. Because he was staying with his grandmother, he said he didn’t know the address to give dispatchers.

“They stayed on the phone with me and asked me questions about how she was,” he said. “Then I went downstairs to let them in.”

Central County 911 Dispatch fielded the call, and Christian Hospital EMS responded. Doctors told her she suffered a hypoglycemia crisis. After two days in the hospital recovering, Robinson said she’s happy to be alive.

“I’m so proud of him,” she said. “Because if he hadn’t been there, I hate to think what would have happened.”

One of Robinson’s nurses said White’s ability to quickly call 911 likely saved the life of his grandmother, who could have entered a diabetic coma had she not received immediate help.

“It could have been very detrimental and the outcome could have been much worse than it was,” said Adrianne McPherson, a registered nurse at Christian Hospital.

Once she’s discharged, Robinson said she plans to take her grandson out for a lavish dinner as a small token of her appreciation.

“I’m so appreciative of what he did for me,” Robinson said. “I’ve always tried to instill in him the right thing to do. Now I just need to teach him my address!”

