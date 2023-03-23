Nominate a high school athlete of the week

Do you know a high-performing high school athlete? News 4 Great Day and Spectrum are recognizing amazing local high school athletes on the show each Thursday between 9am – 10am.

If you are a parent or guardian, principal, coach, or high school counselor, share your nomination for the High School Athlete of the Week. Athletes that are featured will receive a $50 gift card from Academy Sports.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.