Man shot, killed in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Thursday morning

The City of St. Louis has recorded 32 homicides so far in 2023.
By Matt Woods
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Thursday morning, police said.

Officers found 42-year-old Willie Lee lying on the ground with gunshot wounds in the 1900 block of Bacon Street around 6:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lee was from O’Fallon, Missouri. Anyone with information on his death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

No other information was immediately released. Lee’s homicide is the 32nd in the City of St. Louis in 2023. A gun was the weapon used in all but two of those homicides.

News 4 2023 homicide tracker:

