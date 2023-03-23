KMOV’s Matt Woods to be presented Gateway Award from PreventEd for work on bringing greater awareness to fentanyl crisis in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – KMOV’s Matt Woods will be presented the 2023 Gateway Award from PreventEd for his work on bringing awareness to the fentanyl crisis in St. Louis.

Last year, Woods set out to bring awareness to the rise in fentanyl overdose deaths in the St. Louis region. His report, “Contaminated: The Fentanyl Crisis in St. Louis,” showcased the story from many angles, including how fentanyl gets to the area and how it impacts families. He also spoke to former addicts and those working to curb the growing crisis.

In addition to the 50-minute online documentary, a shorter cut appeared on News 4 at 6:30 p.m. There is also a comprehensive section online dedicated to more in-depth stories, resources, statistics, prevention, facts and information on how to take action.

PreventEd was founded in 1965 and works to reduce or prevent the harms of alcohol and other drug use through education, intervention and advocacy. The organization presents the Gateway Award to a member of the media who works to shine a light on their field.

