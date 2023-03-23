KMOV’s Matt Woods to be presented Gateway Award from PreventEd for work on bringing greater awareness to fentanyl crisis in St. Louis

Examining the fentanyl crisis in St. Louis through interviews with former addicts, families and those pushing for change.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – KMOV’s Matt Woods will be presented the 2023 Gateway Award from PreventEd for his work on bringing awareness to the fentanyl crisis in St. Louis.

Last year, Woods set out to bring awareness to the rise in fentanyl overdose deaths in the St. Louis region. His report, “Contaminated: The Fentanyl Crisis in St. Louis,” showcased the story from many angles, including how fentanyl gets to the area and how it impacts families. He also spoke to former addicts and those working to curb the growing crisis.

Full Coverage: Contaminated: The Fentanyl Crisis in St. Louis

In addition to the 50-minute online documentary, a shorter cut appeared on News 4 at 6:30 p.m. There is also a comprehensive section online dedicated to more in-depth stories, resources, statistics, prevention, facts and information on how to take action.

PreventEd was founded in 1965 and works to reduce or prevent the harms of alcohol and other drug use through education, intervention and advocacy. The organization presents the Gateway Award to a member of the media who works to shine a light on their field.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Davionne McRoberts Wednesday, a suspect in a Troy, Missouri, double homicide.
Police arrest suspect in Troy, Mo. double homicide
Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell
Man charged after missing woman found dead in Maryland Heights apartment
First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days
‘Ain’t no pandas in this car’ Parkway school board candidate found on video making derogatory...
‘Ain’t no pandas in this car’; Parkway school board candidate on video making derogatory comments towards an Asian woman in 2016
The Farmington Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person that...
Police issue Endangered Person Advisory for Farmington girl, 12

Latest News

Davon Griffin-Curry & Devin Griffin-Curry are accused of killing Rickey Lathan in the 2500...
St. Louis Brothers accused of killing man who was arguing with their grandfather
Metro First Student bus crashes into parked cars
Local school bus driver fired after being seen on video crashing into parked cars with kids on board
Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, D-Naperville, speaks on the Illinois House floor Wednesday in...
Illinois House passes bill prohibiting book bans
A spokesperson for Gardner declined to provide additional information to News 4 Wednesday, but...
New questions raised in how Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner spends tax money