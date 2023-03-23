Jana Elementary not expected to re-open, Hazelwood School Board says

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV) - There is “no expectation” that Jana Elementary School will re-open, the Hazelwood School Board recently said.

A report from a consulting firm in October showed radioactive waste contamination at Jana Elementary. The school sits close to Coldwater Creek. From 1942 until 1957, uranium used for atomic bombs was processed in downtown St. Louis. In 1957, the production of uranian was moved to a facility in Weldon Springs in St. Charles County. This facility operated until 1966. Some of the waste from processing uranian was dumped near Lambert St. Louis International Airport. There, wind and rain swept contaminants into Coldwater Creek, which runs from Lambert Airport through many towns in north St. Louis County, until it meets with the Missouri River.

After the report came out, students at Jana Elementary went to school virtually before they were transferred to different schools in the Hazelwood District. Testing by the Army Corps of Engineers showed no presence of radioactive material above the expected range of background levels. Many parents are skeptical of that result.

“From a radiological standpoint, the school is safe,” said Col. Kevin Golinghorst, St. Louis District commander, in November. “We owe it to the public and the parents and children of Jana Elementary School to make informed decisions focused on the safety of the community, and we will continue to take effective actions using accurate data.”

US Senator Josh Hawley introduced a bill in Congress to help clean up Jana Elementary and other schools dealing with radioactive waste. Congresswoman Cori Bush has also demanded a clean-up of the area.

