Illinois State Police joins in search for missing Metro East man

WASHINGTON PARK, Il. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for a missing Granite City man who hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

Washington Park police said Joshua Amos, 32, went missing early Sunday morning in Washington Park. Detectives told News 4 Amos was with friends at Scarlett’s Cabaret St. Louis on Bunkum Road Saturday night.

Investigators added Amos was spotted on surveillance footage walking near Bunkum Road and Vasser Avenue at 5 a.m. Sunday. Amos’ family confirmed to News 4 he was seen on Sunday at the Emerson Park Metro Station in East St. Louis.

“We just need to know he’s OK,” his mother Christina Simpson said. “And for whatever reason--decided to leave on foot. The search dogs lost his scent on Avon Avenue in Washington Park. We just want him back. He has two daughters that he loves very much. They’re younger, so they don’t know dad is missing yet. He has four sisters and two brothers and a mom that loves him.”

“I think Monday--and that’s when we kind of all got together and tried to figure out the last time any of us had heard from him,” Allison Collin said, a friend of Amos.

Simpson said Amos didn’t have his phone on him.

The family is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Amos’ whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.