Heavy Rain, Flooding, Severe Storms Possible Tonight & Tomorrow

First Alert Weather:

Widespread rain, heavy at times, moves in this evening

Heavy rain continues off and on through late Friday night

While threat of severe weather is low, some storms could produce hail up to 1″ in diameter

Thursday Evening/Night: We are now in a threat level 1 risk out of 5 for strong to severe storms tonight. The threat would be for hail up to the size of quarters. The bigger concern is flooding as widespread rain develops along a stalled cold front.

Friday: Showers and storms will continue and may lead to minor flooding from the metro area south. Watch for ponding on the roads and swollen creeks and rivers. Most of the area will see 2-3″ of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible.

