Victim rescued by firefighters when blaze breaks out in Midtown

By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City firefighters responded to a house fire in Midtown on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. on Market Street, near I-64 and Grand.

Firefighters said one person was saved from inside the building The person stated to firefighters that this was a “warming fire.”

The crews got them out of the building using a ladder. The victim refused treatment, firefighters tell News 4.

The fire department said there was a fire at the same building two weeks earlier.

.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell
Man charged after missing woman found dead in Maryland Heights apartment
Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas
Gary Muehlberg, 73.
‘Package Killer’ pleads guilty to 2 more murders
A homicide investigation is underway after a crash occurred overnight in North City
Man dies after shooting, crash in North City
Troy police said they are investigating a double homicide in Troy, Missouri, on Tuesday night
Police investigating double homicide in Troy, MO

Latest News

St. Louis City firefighters responded to a house fire in Midtown on Wednesday morning
Victim rescued by firefighters when blaze breaks out in Midtown
1st female fire crew in STL history
STL female firefighter crew makes history; first woman-led firehouse team in over 150 years
Police looking for men who broke into Metro East pharmacy
Police looking for men who broke into Metro East pharmacy
‘Ain’t no pandas in this car’ Parkway school board candidate found on video making derogatory...
‘Ain’t no pandas in this car’ Parkway school board candidate found on video making derogatory comments towards an Asian woman in 2016