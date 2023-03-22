Victim rescued by firefighters when blaze breaks out in Midtown
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City firefighters responded to a house fire in Midtown on Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. on Market Street, near I-64 and Grand.
Firefighters said one person was saved from inside the building The person stated to firefighters that this was a “warming fire.”
The crews got them out of the building using a ladder. The victim refused treatment, firefighters tell News 4.
The fire department said there was a fire at the same building two weeks earlier.
