Victim rescued by firefighters when blaze breaks out in Midtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City firefighters responded to a house fire in Midtown on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. on Market Street, near I-64 and Grand.

Firefighters said one person was saved from inside the building The person stated to firefighters that this was a “warming fire.”

The crews got them out of the building using a ladder. The victim refused treatment, firefighters tell News 4.

The fire department said there was a fire at the same building two weeks earlier.

