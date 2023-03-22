Portion of WB I-270 closed in North County following tractor-trailer crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 270 are closed before Highway 367 in north St. Louis County following a crash Wednesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash involved a tractor-trailer and that diesel fuel was leaking. They also said that frozen food from inside the truck was on the road.

The driver was reportedly injured. The extent of their injuries is not currently known.

It is not known how long the roadway will be closed. This story will be updated as details become known.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.