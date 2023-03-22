Police looking for men who broke into Metro East pharmacy

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Shiloh police in the Metro East are on the hunt for two men who were caught on camera breaking into and stealing from a pharmacy last week.

Police said they pried open a door before jumping over the counter and rummaging through the pharmacy’s supply.

The business’ lead pharmacist and owner said the thieves took two bottles of Promethazine, which is sometimes used as a prescription-grade cold medicine.

If you have any information, call Shiloh police.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell
Man charged after missing woman found dead in Maryland Heights apartment
Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas
Campsite off I-44 and Hampton to be taken down Thursday
Campsite off I-44 and Hampton to be taken down Thursday
Gary Muehlberg, 73.
‘Package Killer’ pleads guilty to 2 more murders
A homicide investigation is underway after a crash occurred overnight in North City
Man dies after shooting, crash in North City

Latest News

1st female fire crew in STL history
STL female firefighter crew makes history; first woman-led firehouse team in over 150 years
‘Ain’t no pandas in this car’ Parkway school board candidate found on video making derogatory...
‘Ain’t no pandas in this car’ Parkway school board candidate found on video making derogatory comments towards an Asian woman in 2016
Police investigating double homicide in Troy, MO
Police investigating double homicide in Troy, MO
Police looking for men who broke into Metro East pharmacy
Police looking for men who broke into Metro East pharmacy