Police looking for men who broke into Metro East pharmacy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Shiloh police in the Metro East are on the hunt for two men who were caught on camera breaking into and stealing from a pharmacy last week.

Police said they pried open a door before jumping over the counter and rummaging through the pharmacy’s supply.

The business’ lead pharmacist and owner said the thieves took two bottles of Promethazine, which is sometimes used as a prescription-grade cold medicine.

If you have any information, call Shiloh police.

