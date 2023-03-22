Police investigating double homicide in Troy, MO

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police said they are investigating a double homicide in Troy, Missouri, on Tuesday night.

Police said they are investigating the area of Eames Street and East Cherry Street, near Casey’s General Store, and ask that people avoid the area. Multiple side streets in the area are shut.

A source told News 4 the suspect is at large.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

