Officials: 8 dolphins dead after stranding in New Jersey

NJ: 8 dolphins dead after mass stranding event in Sea Isle City (Source: WPVI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (AP) — Eight dolphins have died after they became stranded on a beach in New Jersey, marine animal welfare officials said.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said on Facebook on Tuesday morning that a pod of eight dolphins known as “common dolphins” had become stranded in Sea Isle City and that staff and a veterinarian had responded with help from local officials. Officials said at the time that two of the dolphins had died.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials said the remaining six dolphins were assessed by the veterinarian and the decision was made to euthanize them to prevent further suffering. Their conditions were rapidly deteriorating and returning them to the ocean would have prolonged their inevitable death, officials said.

The dolphins have been taken to the New Jersey State Lab for necropsies.

“We share in the public’s sorrow for these beautiful animals, and hope that the necropsies will help us understand the reason for their stranding,” the post on Facebook said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacquelyn “Jacque” Elizabeth Mitchell
Man charged after missing woman found dead in Maryland Heights apartment
Andean Bear Ben
Bear that escaped Saint Louis Zoo enclosure twice now moving to Texas
Campsite off I-44 and Hampton to be taken down Thursday
Campsite off I-44 and Hampton to be taken down Thursday
One person died and two others were injured in an accident that occurred on I-64 at Hampton in...
1 dead, 2 injured in late-night crash on I-64 near Hampton
United States' Nolan Arenado leans away from a pitch during the third inning of a World...
Cardinals’ Arenado hit by pitch, exits WBC semifinal

Latest News

‘Ain’t no pandas in this car’ Parkway school board candidate found on video making derogatory...
‘Ain’t no pandas in this car’ Parkway school board candidate found on video making derogatory comments towards an Asian woman in 2016
Police investigating double homicide in Troy, MO
Police investigating double homicide in Troy, MO
‘Ain’t no pandas in this car’ Parkway school board candidate found on video making derogatory...
‘Ain’t no pandas in this car’ Parkway school board candidate found on video making derogatory comments towards an Asian woman in 2016
Police investigating double homicide in Troy, MO
Police investigating double homicide in Troy, MO
A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the...
Milwaukee shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women