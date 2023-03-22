Morrison Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electrical launches pet supply drive, “Dinner on Us”

Caseyville, IL (PRESS RELEASE - March 14, 2023) – The non-profit Gateway Pet Guardians in East St. Louis is getting an influx of donations from the community this month thanks to a fun promotion organized by Morrison Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electrical, based in Caseyville.

Over the next several weeks, Morrison is giving away logo-branded T-shirts to anyone who drops off pet supplies at the company’s Caseyville location or gives items to their technician during a home appointment. Morrison is also contributing $5 to Gateway every time a customer places a sign in their yard.

The month-long program ends with free pizzas on Sunday, April 2, at Peel Woodfire Pizza in O’Fallon, IL. For every individual, couple or family that comes to the restaurant that day to donate supplies or make a monetary donation, Morrison will pay for one large pizza and two large, non-alcoholic beverages — up to $5,000 total. The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. or until the $5,000 runs out.

“It’s a privilege for us to partner with Gateway Pet Guardians for this project. They’re truly making a difference in our community for pets in need of adoption and veterinary services,” said Michelle Micheletti, marketing director for Morrison. “We’re also grateful to Peel Woodfire Pizza for supporting this cause and being willing to serve hundreds of people all on the same day!”

Pet supply items can be dropped off at Morrison Plumbing, which is located at 8124B Bunkum Road Caseyville, Illinois, 62232. Accepted items include dog and cat food, treats, and new or gently used equipment such as leashes, pet bedding, crates, toys, etc.

Peel Woodfire Pizza is located at 104 S Cherry St O’Fallon, IL, 62269.

Gateway Pet Guardians is working to end animal homelessness by providing care and shelter for animals in need and being a reliable place for community members to care for their pets, including access to a free pet food pantry and free spay/neuter program. Gateway also offers an affordable veterinary clinic, pet supply retail store and grooming spa. See GatewayPets.org for details.

Morrison Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electrical has served the Metro East community with residential installation and repair services for more than 30 years. The company has a Better Business Bureau rating of A+ and is an approved contractor for both Angi and HomeAdvisor. For more information, visit MorrisonPlumbing.com.

