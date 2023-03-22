Man charged with arson in February fire

FLORISSANT (KMOV) -- A man has been charged with second-degree arson in connection to a February fire in Florissant.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges that 57-year-old Daniel Gove intentionally started a fire in a house in the 400 block of Rue Saint Charles Street that he was renting. The fire caused severe damage to the home.

Police had Gove as a suspect after the February 20 fire. He has been arrested and is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Daniel Gove has been charged with arson after a house fire last month. (Florissant Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.