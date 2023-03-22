The first Black Grandmaster of Chess looks to expand the sport

The first Black Grandmaster of Chess is looking to introduce the world of chess to kids in underserved communities.
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In 1999, Maurice Ashley made history by becoming the first Black person to be awarded the title of Grandmaster of Chess, which is the highest title that can be awarded aside from World Champion.

“Chess is the kind of game that can teach focus, concentration, critical thinking, problem solving, patience, these are all skills that we want for our young people,” said Ashley. “They don’t even realize they’re developing these skills when they play, they just want to have a good time.”

Ashley is currently planning a first of its kind chess tournament for historically Black colleges and universities on April 22.

The American Cup is currently being hosted by the Saint Louis Chess Club and is running through March 26. You can watch live at uschesschamps.com

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

