First Alert Weather Days: Storms Thursday and minor flooding Friday

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Spot rain north of St. Louis Today
  • First Alert Weather Day due to strong storms Thurs PM
  • First Alert Weather Day Friday due to minor flooding

Wednesday: Some spot showers or thunderstorms are possible for counties north this afternoon.

Thursday: We are now in a threat level 1 risk out of 5 for strong to severe storms Thursday night. A band of storms will move in along a cold front. With instability present, a few of these storms may reach severe strength. Quarter-sized hail and wind up to 60mph are possible with stronger storms. If storms reach severe limits, the impacts won’t be widespread. We are alerting Thursday because we want you to be on guard and aware.

Friday: Showers and storms will continue and may lead to minor flooding, especially for counties closer to southern Missouri. Watch for ponding on the roads and swollen creeks and rivers. St. Louis is expected to see upwards of 2″ of rain, while counties south may see between 2-4″. Keep in mind, any shift of the track of the heaviest rainbands will alter the forecast and the flood risk. Keep up with us for the latest details.

7 Day Forecast

