Dozens of windows and doors at shuttered Millennium Hotel boarded up, police confirm two recent burglaries

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The outside of the Millennium Hotel in downtown St. Louis boasts dozens of pieces of plywood covering numerous windows and doors, as St. Louis City Police confirm to to News 4 several recent calls for burglaries at the vacant hotel.

According to police, shortly before 3 a.m. on March 1, officers responded to a call for a burglar in the building. When they arrived, private security told officers that three people were seen on the first floor of the hotel. The three people fled, however a 29-year-old male was apprehended and given a summons for trespassing on private property before being released from custody.

Less than three weeks later, just after 10:30 p.m. on March 17, officers responded to another call for a burglar in the building. Security informed officers three people broke into a door of the hotel and fled out another door. The investigation remains ongoing.

A police spokesperson said in addition to the two confirmed burglary calls, police have received several calls for possible burglars in the building.

On Monday, private work crews were seen boarding up dozens of doors and windows along the ground floor and second floor of the hotel. News 4 reached out to the company that owns the building, for more information.

The City of St. Louis Public Safety Department released the following statement to News 4:

“The City is in communication with the building owner regarding security on-site after several calls for service and arrests at this location. Building management is working to restore lighting and strengthen security on the premises. The City remains in contact with building management and will continue to receive updates on its progress.”

Earlier this month, a Facebook user named “Krispy’s Adventures” posted a series of photos from inside the abandoned hotel.

